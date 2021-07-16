Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Drops By 69.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE BNY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 22,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
