Short Interest in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Drops By 69.0%

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the June 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE BNY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.17. 22,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,696. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNY. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 204,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

