Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Decreases By 61.4%

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274,695 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 237.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,175,000 after buying an additional 1,582,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,211,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.69. 10,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,844. Brookfield Renewable has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

