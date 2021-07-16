Short Interest in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Increases By 53.3%

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 304,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 429,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE CAI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. 418,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,887. The company has a market cap of $962.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.53. CAI International has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $56.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts expect that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

