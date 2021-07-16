Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Increases By 37.5%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the June 15th total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,432. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CDR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,823. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $17.54.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

