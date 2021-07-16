Short Interest in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Grows By 140.9%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 659,400 shares, a growth of 140.9% from the June 15th total of 273,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 316,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCAC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

CCAC traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.92. 209,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,529. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

