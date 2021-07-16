Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Drops By 61.4%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBGPY opened at $43.83 on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

CBGPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Close Brothers Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Investec raised shares of Close Brothers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.