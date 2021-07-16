Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Increases By 102.6%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 102.6% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Constellium by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 649,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Constellium by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 134,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Constellium by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.47. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

