Short Interest in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Declines By 21.5%

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 684,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

In other Cowen news, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares in the company, valued at $37,084,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $316,346.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,142 shares of company stock worth $1,331,025. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Cowen alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,680,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,222,000 after buying an additional 673,684 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 835,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after buying an additional 426,021 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Finally, Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000.

COWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:COWN traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $38.33. 560,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.73 million. Analysts predict that Cowen will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.