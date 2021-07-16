Short Interest in Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Increases By 74.0%

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 294.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Dowa alerts:

OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $$39.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.99. Dowa has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.