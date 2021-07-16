Short Interest in DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Decreases By 21.8%

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSDVF traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $253.19. 245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $131.48 and a 52 week high of $254.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on DSDVF shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

