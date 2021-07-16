Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Drops By 63.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN EIM remained flat at $$13.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,655. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $13.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 39,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

