Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Drops By 63.6%

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN EIM remained flat at $$13.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,655. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $13.82.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
