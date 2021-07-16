Short Interest in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) Declines By 24.4%

Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Electro-Sensors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro-Sensors in the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electro-Sensors in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELSE stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,828. Electro-Sensors has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77.

Electro-Sensors, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

