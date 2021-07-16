Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 87.0%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.60.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.
About Enel
Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.
