Short Interest in Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Increases By 87.0%

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 78,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 951,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENLAY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,324. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

