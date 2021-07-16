Short Interest in Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Drops By 60.0%

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ENZN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.66. 38,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,153. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.85.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, licenses drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron and Sylatron. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

