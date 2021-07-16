Short Interest in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Increases By 76.6%

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of EQX traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 2,755,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,245. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

EQX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

