Short Interest in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Expands By 65.8%

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Executive Network Partnering alerts:

NYSE ENPC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 2,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,072. Executive Network Partnering has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Executive Network Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Executive Network Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.