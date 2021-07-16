Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Declines By 69.9%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

ARSUF opened at $21.72 on Friday. Fagron has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43.

Get Fagron alerts:

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.