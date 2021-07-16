Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Rises By 80.0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 353,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,375. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.96.

