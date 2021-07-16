Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 64.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTGC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.90. The stock had a trading volume of 285,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,929. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33.

