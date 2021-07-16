Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Decreases By 64.1%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ LEGR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.64. 12,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,612. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $43.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000.

