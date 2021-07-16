Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declines By 60.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE FIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 108,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.
About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.
Featured Article: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.