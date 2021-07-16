Short Interest in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) Declines By 60.7%

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the June 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE FIV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.53. 108,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,846. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.47. First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIV. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 139,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 38,338 shares during the period.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

