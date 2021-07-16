Short Interest in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Declines By 63.3%

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a drop of 63.3% from the June 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 25.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 172,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 22,403 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 663.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 292,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 254,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Genasys alerts:

GNSS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,419. The company has a market capitalization of $186.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.57. Genasys has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genasys will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.