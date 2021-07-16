Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Increases By 70.7%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 990,000 shares, a growth of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 579,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE GMRE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.29. 347,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,201. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

