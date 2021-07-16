Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Declines By 70.1%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS GDLNF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. 243,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.
About Greenland Minerals
