Short Interest in Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Declines By 70.1%

Greenland Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the June 15th total of 612,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GDLNF remained flat at $$0.07 during trading on Friday. 243,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,469. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08. Greenland Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.30.

About Greenland Minerals

Greenland Minerals Limited acquires explores, develops, and commercializes mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, and fluorspar. It owns a 100% interest in the Kvanefjeld project located in southern Greenland. The company was formerly known as Greenland Minerals and Energy Limited and changed its name to Greenland Minerals Limited in June 2018.

