Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Rises By 91.4%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 652,200 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.36. 1,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.49. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, and Zacatecas cities.

