Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Rises By 100.3%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 100.3% from the June 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.88. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $5.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNNMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.