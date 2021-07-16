Short Interest in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Increases By 76.9%

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 989,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on HTLD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Heartland Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 503,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,195. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.55. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.