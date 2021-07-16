Short Interest in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Declines By 64.5%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 6,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE HGV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.01. 419,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,509. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.65.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Sherri A. Silver sold 10,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $464,847.00. Also, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $94,324,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $81,480,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,640 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,815 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter worth about $34,491,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

