Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Grows By 51.6%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,900 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the June 15th total of 158,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

HMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

HMLP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.35. 106,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $577.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $34.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

