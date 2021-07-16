Short Interest in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Declines By 23.6%

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 887,833 shares of company stock worth $102,364,127 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,480,000 after buying an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,915,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,023. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.98.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.06.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

