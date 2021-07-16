Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Drops By 72.6%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 72.6% from the June 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ:KBWY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.69. 181,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

