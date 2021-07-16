Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Decreases By 66.1%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 66.1% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $150,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $239,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VPV stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $13.31. 57,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,821. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

