Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Grows By 103.2%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,500 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the June 15th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 538,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.53. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $74.36.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

Apple Inc is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.