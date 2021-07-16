Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Rises By 103.8%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, an increase of 103.8% from the June 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ISUZY stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.49. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $14.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISUZY. Citigroup began coverage on Isuzu Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.