Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Rises By 74.8%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 209,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,218.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF remained flat at $$17.85 during trading on Friday. Jet2 has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.05.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

