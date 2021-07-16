Short Interest in KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Increases By 87.8%

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

KSRYY stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.44. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of KOSÉ from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KOSÉ has an average rating of “Hold”.

KOSÃ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÃ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÃ, LECHÃRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, VisÃ©e, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

