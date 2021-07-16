Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 83.3%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,394,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KNOS traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 813,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,313. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.45.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc manufactures and distributes air movement and purification equipment. The company was formerly known as TSET, Inc and changed its name to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc in January 2001. Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

