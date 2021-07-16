Short Interest in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Declines By 66.7%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:KUKAY remained flat at $$65.86 during midday trading on Friday. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Get KUKA Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.