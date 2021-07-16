Short Interest in LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Decreases By 66.7%

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LINUF remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,735. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.03. LiNiu Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

