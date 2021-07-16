Short Interest in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Drops By 22.9%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:LOB traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.12. 221,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.36. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

