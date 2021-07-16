Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 66.7%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns for corporate clients. The company's programs cover various forms, including creating and managing digital content, designing campaign Websites/landing pages, social media and viral campaigns, mobile marketing initiatives, and brand communications.

