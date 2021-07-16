Short Interest in Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) Declines By 66.7%

Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MMND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Mastermind has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29.
Mastermind Company Profile
