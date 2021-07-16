Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 69.2%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Medical Facilities stock remained flat at $$5.82 during trading on Friday. 106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88. Medical Facilities has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2266 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

MFCSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from $7.75 to $9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

