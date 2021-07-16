Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Grows By 103.5%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 103.5% from the June 15th total of 683,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $53,868.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,610.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 377,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,554,448 in the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mission Produce by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mission Produce by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,839,000 after buying an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVO shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

AVO opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Mission Produce will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

