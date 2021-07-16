Short Interest in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Declines By 21.1%

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National CineMedia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,742.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,523,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCMI stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.68. 846,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,610. National CineMedia has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $297.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.75.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

