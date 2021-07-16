Short Interest in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Increases By 120.3%

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 120.3% from the June 15th total of 60,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE NM traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.30. 244,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,300. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%. The firm had revenue of $116.95 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $560,000. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

