Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Expands By 76.6%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,853. NightFood has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28.

Get NightFood alerts:

About NightFood

NightFood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, NightFood, Inc, manufactures, markets, and distributes snacks for evening consumption in the United States. It provides ice cream products through distributors and non-traditional retailers. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.