Short Interest in NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Expands By 76.6%

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 76.6% from the June 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,853. NightFood has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.28.
