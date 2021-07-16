Short Interest in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Drops By 21.8%

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

