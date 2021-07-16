Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Grows By 103.6%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
