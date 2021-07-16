Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Grows By 103.6%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE NCA opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0286 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

