Short Interest in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Decreases By 21.4%

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 359,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 457,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $4.22 on Friday, hitting $90.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,150. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,811.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

