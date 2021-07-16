Short Interest in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Increases By 85.2%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a growth of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 181,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of PBLA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,700. Panbela Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 6.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.